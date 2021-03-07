Marshall ends regular season with win over Charlotte

HUNTINGTON, WV (video courtesy WCHS) – Marshall men’s basketball finishes the regular season with a 15-6 record, thanks to a 75-66 victory over Charlotte.

Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points, reaching the 20-point milestone for the 11th time this season. In addition, Andrew Taylor added 21 points, reaching double figures for the seventh straight game.

Marshall officially finishes as the 3rd seed in the Conference USA East Division. They will play the winner of Southern Miss and Rice in the first round of the Conference USA Basketball Championships.

That game takes place on Wednesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.