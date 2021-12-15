Marshall begins on-site preparation for New Orleans Bowl

WOAY – With Marshall facing Louisiana this weekend in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, the Thundering Herd arrived the Big Easy Tuesday to begin on-site preparations. They were able to visit the Superdome Tuesday afternoon before their first practice at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium.

It’s a change for the Herd players from last year’s squad; Marshall played Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl in Alabama, but because of COVID-19 precautions didn’t travel to Alabama until the day before the game. This year, they’re able to take part in normal pre-bowl activities.

Head coach Charles Huff also talks about the relatively quick turnaround, as the game will take place only three weeks after the regular season finale against Western Kentucky. Huff says that will help the players as opposed to if they had a longer layoff between games.

