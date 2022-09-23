Manchin partners fellow Senators to introduce bipartisan Gerald’s Law Act

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), John Boozman (R-AR), Gary Peters (D-MI), and Mike Rounds (R-SD) introduced the bipartisan Gerald’s Law Act to expand the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) benefits. The legislation would extend eligibility to terminally ill Veterans who pass away at non-VA facilities while receiving hospice care.

Under the current legislation, the VA covers nearly $800 toward burial and funeral expenses only if veterans pass away at the VA. Geral’s Law Act would update the policy to ensure veterans can spend their last days of comfort anywhere while receiving their benefits.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), AMVETS, Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA), the National Association for Country Veterans Service Officers, With Honor and The Independence Fund have openly supported the Gerald’s Law Act.

Related