Manchin, Capito announce more than $14.1 million to help vaccinate West Virginia children

WASHINGTON, D.C.(WOAY)-U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $14,193,577 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to help the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) provide children across West Virginia with access to vaccinations.

“As we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and work to quickly procure vaccinations for every West Virginian who wants one, it is essential to keep vaccinating our children against other harmful diseases,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased HHS is working with DHHR to provide access to vaccinations for every child and family across the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that ensures every child in the Mountain State has access to the healthcare they need and deserve.”

“Vaccines are crucial in protecting the health of all West Virginians, especially our children,” said Senator Capito. “I’m glad to see this investment coming into West Virginia to bolster the scheduled immunization and vaccine efforts for the children in our state as they come of age. Funding like this helps us in our efforts to deliver a better, healthier future for our younger generation.”