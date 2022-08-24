Manchin announces $5.3 million from American Rescue Plan to build Elkins Conference Center

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $5,360,000 from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) Coal Communities Commitment Program to the Randolph County Development Authority. The $5.3 million funded by the American Rescue Plan will support the construction of a conference center and workforce development facility in Elkins.

The state will provide $1.3 million to match the funding and expects the project to create 87 jobs, retain 13 jobs, and generate $22.4 million in private investment. The American Rescue plan made the EDA’s Coal Communities Program possible, supporting coal communities through targeted investments to create new jobs and boost economic opportunities.

The investment will support the construction of the new multi-purpose facility, featuring a theater environment for various performances. Additionally, the building will have open areas designed to host workforce development sessions, trade shows, and business conferences.

