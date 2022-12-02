Manchin announces $18.7 million to strengthen statewide public health infrastructure

Wahington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announces $18,732,882 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

The funding will help West Virginia reinforce its critical public health infrastructure by improving organizational systems and advancing public health data modernization efforts.

The funding will also support the recruitment, retention, and training of West Virginia’s public health workforce.

