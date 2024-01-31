Man faces child abuse charges in Greenbrier County

White Sulphur Spring, WV (WOAY)- A man is facing child abuse charges in Greenbrier County following the death of an infant. 

Authorities report the incident took place on September 3, 2023. 

EMS personnel responded to a call around 11:00 am reporting an unresponsive two-month-old infant at a residence near White Sulphur Springs. 

The child passed away two days later, on September 5 

West Virginia Child Protective Services and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department conducted a lengthy investigation into the incident. 

Authorities arrested Shane Lee Dolin, 25, White Sulphur Springs, charging him with Child Abuse causing death. 

A Greenbrier County Magistrate arraigned Dolin, and he now awaits further court proceedings in Southern Regional Jail. 

 

