Man faces child abuse charges in Greenbrier County

White Sulphur Spring, WV (WOAY)- A man is facing child abuse charges in Greenbrier County following the death of an infant.

Authorities report the incident took place on September 3, 2023.

EMS personnel responded to a call around 11:00 am reporting an unresponsive two-month-old infant at a residence near White Sulphur Springs.

The child passed away two days later, on September 5

West Virginia Child Protective Services and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department conducted a lengthy investigation into the incident.

Authorities arrested Shane Lee Dolin, 25, White Sulphur Springs, charging him with Child Abuse causing death.

A Greenbrier County Magistrate arraigned Dolin, and he now awaits further court proceedings in Southern Regional Jail.

Related