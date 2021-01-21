Major comeback sees WVU women edge Kansas State

WOAY – They trailed by eight points after the third quarter, and 12 points with three minutes left in regulation. But WVU women’s basketball rallied to win 65-56 over Kansas State Wednesday night.

The game started slow for both offenses, as the Wildcats led 7-6 after the first quarter. They extended the lead to 26-20 at halftime and continued building that lead prior to the comeback.

Kari Niblack had 23 points for the Mountaineers, who outscored KSU 26-9 in the final quarter, including a 21-0 run to close the game. Kysre Gondrezick recorded 22 points, while Ayoka Lee led Kansas State with 16 points.

West Virginia does not have a game this Saturday, as the home matchup with Oklahoma State was moved up to this past weekend. The Mountaineer women play at Texas Tech next Wednesday.