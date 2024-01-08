Logan’s Roadhouse in Beckley hosting a Snack Pack Drive

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Logan’s Roadhouse in Beckley is currently hosting a snack pack drive for local schools. Every Saturday, starting January 13th till February 10th, the Shade Tree Car Club will be at Logan’s Roadhouse collecting snack packs to donate to local schools.

The Logan’s Roadhouse Service Manager explains how people can donate.

“You can purchase a snack pack at any grocery store. For myself, I brought in Lunchables for the kids, that kids enjoy,” explained Calvin Moore III, Service Manager for Logan’s Roadhouse. “From 5 to 9 again on Saturdays and you bring them in from any store and sit down and have a wonderful meal with us while you bring that in and donate and like I said, you’ll receive a free appetizer, right then and there.”

You will also be entered into a drawing where you could win various prizes from local businesses in their valentine’s day drawing.

The winner will win the following prizes:

A ceramic coating and full detail from Wooden Nickel

A jewelry item from Calvin Broyles Jewelers

A dozen roses from Dias Floral

A dinner for 2 at Logan’s Roadhouse.

