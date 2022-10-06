Local public safety agencies to hold live burn training event on October 8

Bradley, WV (WOAY) – The Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department joins several other public safety agencies to conduct a live burn training event on October 8 at 9:00 am.

The purpose of the training is to support fire safety and create a safe, streamlined response across departments to future fire events.

Training will occur at the Bradley Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department Station 1 on 5950 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley. Instructors will hold training at the tower in the center of the property.

The Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Pax Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Hope Fire Department, Raleigh County Emergency Management, and Raleigh County 911 will participate as partners in the event.

During the training, traffic on Robert C. Byrd between the 5400 and 6400 blocks may experience traffic delays. Residents may also see a mixture of black and white smoke.

