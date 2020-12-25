Local organizations partner to provide free production of Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – A traditional Christmas production is being offered to the community, but this time it’s to be viewed a little differently than a typical play.

As the year has gone on, Zoom plays and other forms of remote productions have become popular. The Beckley Art Center is presenting a Treehouse Arts Ensemble tradition, in partnership with the Historic Fayette Theater, and have joined to produce Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol by Tom Mula.

Gene Worthington, a board member with the Historic Fayette Theater, was an actor in the production. He says it was an great experience to have the chance to participate.

“It’s a wonderful play. We did it in Fayetteville about 10 years ago, and they’ve done it before in Beckley. And this year when they tried to put it together, they contacted me to see if I’d be interested in doing it,” Worthington said.

Instead of doing a live Zoom play, they pre recorded the production and have put it online for anyone to view.

“This Zoom thing now has made theater a whole lot different. And with this particular one production they actually filmed it.”

Worthington has performed in community and professional theater for more than 30 years, and has been with the Historic Fayette Theater for the last 20. But he says that this experience was a first for him.

“It’s a lot of fun. It was so different than anything I’ve done. I’ve done Zoom plays before, directed some, but this is the first time I’ve ever been in one that was recorded for a later date.”



The play is available to be viewed for free from now until the end of Christmas Day. It’s available to rent here.