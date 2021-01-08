Local holistic facility encourages residents to try Reiki training

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – A holistic training facility in Beaver is encouraging residents to learn more about the benefits of Reiki training.

Reiki is a Japanese form of alternative medicine called energy healing. The Reiki Training Center of WV and Massage practitioners use a technique called palm healing or hands-on healing through which a “universal energy” is said to be transferred through the palms of the practitioner to the patient in order to encourage emotional or physical healing.

“Our society is trained to think that there is a pill for every illness. When you start thinking quantum mechanics and metaphysical and we as a society usually don’t learn too much about that,” owner Regina Pino-Bell said.

For more information, you can click here or visit the facility at 159 Granby Cir, Beaver, WV 25813.