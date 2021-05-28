Local barbeque restaurant to hold four day live music event for Memorial Day weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Downtown Fayetteville’s local Barbecue restaurant, The Pink Pig, will be holding four days of live music in honor of the Memorial Day holiday. The music will kick off on Friday with Darrell Ramsey from 5:30 to 8 PM, then Saturday’s music will feature Jeffrey Joe from noon to 3 PM and Soulshine from 4 to 7 PM. Jeffrey Joe will be back again on Sunday from 1:30 to 4:30 PM and the music will finish off on Monday for Memorial Day with Stefan Cotter between 2 to 5 PM. The restaurant will be having a special serving of Italian sausage and strawberry shortcake to enjoy along with the music.

“I think it brings more people into town with us having live music,” says Pink Pig owner Fred Dolin. “And we have it outside so everybody in town can pretty much come to hear it, we have people sitting on their porches listening, so I think it’s good for the community, plus it not only helps us, but it helps the other businesses, too.”

The Pink Pig also plans to hold a 7-day music event the week of June 13th along with having music every weekend this summer.

