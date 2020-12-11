Little General presents Children Home Society of WV with $40,000 check

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Christmas came early for a non-profit organization.

Little General presented Children Home Society of West Virginia with a $40,000 check. Every year, the organization offers child welfare, behavioral health, social casework, and advocacy services, including foster care and adoption, to more than 15,000 children and families statewide.

“Children Home Society, we are here 24 hours seven days a week, 365 days a year. COVID or not we are going to do everything to continue serving children and families,” Region Director Marlin Pearce said.

Pearce says the organization is grateful for Little General’s contribution, and the check will benefit every child and family within the organization.