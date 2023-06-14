Little Creek Road in Greenbrier County to close for deck replacement on June 15

Greenbrier County, WV (WOAY) – County Route 16, Little Creek Road in Greenbrier County will be closed at milepost 7.32 to 7.33 will be closed for a structure and deck replacement on Thursday, June 15 at 7:00 am.

The West Virginia Division of Highways estimates the project will be completed by Friday, June 16.

However, inclement weather or unforeseen circumstance may impact the project schedule.

WVDOH apologizes in advance for any inconvenience and urges travelers to observe all traffic control signs when traveling around the work zone.

