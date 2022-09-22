Lisa Strader named West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Visit Southern West Virginia’s Executive Director, Lisa Strader, earned the West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year at the 2022 Stars of Almost Heaven Awards. The West Virginia Department of Tourism presents The Stars of Almost Heaven to celebrate industry partners statewide for their achievements and contributions to the tourism industry.

Strader has an extensive career in the tourism industry spanning over 30 years. She became Executive Director of Visit Southern West Virginia in 2019. Since her appointment as Executive Director, Strader joined with regional partners to host travel writers who have written over 80 articles about the region. Her efforts have increased online visitor information requests and travel lodging tax earnings.

In addition to Strader’s award, Visit Southern West Virginia, in partnership with Greenbrier Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Explore Summers County, and Adventures on the Gorge, received the Overall Earned Media award.

During this year’s ceremony, the 2021 winners were also honored. Visit Southern West Virginia received two awards, including Best Co-Op Ad, in partnership with Greenbrier Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau, Summersville Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Adventures on the Gorge, and the Governor’s Award for Regional Cooperation, in partnership with Greenbrier Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Explore Summers County and Adventures on the Gorge.

