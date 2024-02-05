Lawmakers considering bill to stop parties from adding candidates to voting ballots after filing deadline

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The state House of Delegates is considering legislation that could result in fewer choices on voting ballots.

House Bill 4350 would prohibit parties from adding candidates to the ballot after the filing deadline.

The only exceptions to the rule would be death, resignation, or lack of candidates filing to campaign for a position.

Party committees were previously allowed to appoint candidates up to 78 days before the general election.

However, in 2022, lawmakers revised the law, moving the deadline to several weeks after the January filing date.

The bill goes up before the senate next and, if passed, would take effect next year.

