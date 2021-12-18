Late three-pointer gives Beckley a road rivalry win

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s boys basketball game between Woodrow Wilson & Greenbrier East!
The Spartans overcame a slow start to lead for almost the entire second half, but a late three-pointer from Maddex McMillen gave the Flying Eagles a 66-65 win. The full area scoreboard from Friday is below.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Woodrow Wilson 66, Greenbrier East 65
Shady Spring 76, Huntington 45
Midland Trail 51, Richwood 44
Greenbrier West 79, Meadow Bridge 37
Hurricane 56, Oak Hill 54
Westside 61, Nicholas County 58
James Monroe 57, Christiansburg 54
Bluefield 65, PikeView 49
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
Woodrow Wilson 48, PikeView 37
WOMEN’S COLLEGE
Alaska-Anchorage 69, Concord 41
