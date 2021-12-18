Late three-pointer gives Beckley a road rivalry win

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s boys basketball game between Woodrow Wilson & Greenbrier East!

The Spartans overcame a slow start to lead for almost the entire second half, but a late three-pointer from Maddex McMillen gave the Flying Eagles a 66-65 win. The full area scoreboard from Friday is below.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Woodrow Wilson 66, Greenbrier East 65

Shady Spring 76, Huntington 45

Midland Trail 51, Richwood 44

Greenbrier West 79, Meadow Bridge 37

Hurricane 56, Oak Hill 54

Westside 61, Nicholas County 58

James Monroe 57, Christiansburg 54

Bluefield 65, PikeView 49

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Woodrow Wilson 48, PikeView 37

WOMEN’S COLLEGE

Alaska-Anchorage 69, Concord 41

