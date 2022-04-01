Lakyn Hatfield signs with Concord soccer

GARDNER, WV (WOAY) – PikeView senior Lakyn Hatfield will continue her career as a student-athlete in Mercer County, signing Friday to join Concord soccer.

Hatfield, who says she will study elementary education, says staying close to home played a significant role in choosing the Lady Lions. She was a four-year player at PikeView, scoring a playoff goal earlier this fall.

Hatfield says she enjoyed watching Concord’s run to the NCAA Division II quarterfinals this fall, and is looking forward to joining a program that’s consistently been at the top of the Mountain East Conference.

