Lady Warriors win at PikeView

GARNDER, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Wednesday’s girls basketball game between Wyoming East & PikeView.

A 14-0 run in the first quarter would set the tone for Wyoming East as they kept that momentum throughout the night, winning 71-43. Madison Clark and Skylar Davidson scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, for the Lady Warriors. Hannah Perdue scored 22 points for PikeView.

Also in girls basketball on Wednesday, Independence won 39-28 against Meadow Bridge, with Emily Suddreth recording a triple-double (12 points, 10 rebounds, 18 blocks). Additionally, Montcalm won 40-35 at Greenbrier West and Tolsia won 60-47 against River View.