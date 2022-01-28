Lady Warriors, Lady Renegades both win Thursday

NEW RICHMOND, WV & COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – Both Wyoming County girls basketball teams won their respective games Thursday night.
Wyoming East used a quick start to win against Summers County 65-27, while Westside gained momentum early in the second quarter of a 44-18 win at Independence.
The full area high school basketball scoreboard is below. Some games scheduled for Friday – including Wayne @ Shady Spring girls & Oak Hill @ Woodrow Wilson boys – have already been postponed due to anticipated cold temperatures.
GIRLS
Wyoming East 65, Summers County 27
Westside 44, Independence 18
Princeton 52, Woodrow Wilson 48
James Monroe 44, Midland Trail 42
BOYS
Shady Spring 90, Nicholas County 38
Liberty 78, Westside 65
Herbert Hoover 80, Midland Trail 46
