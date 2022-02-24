Lady Warriors defend sectional championship

NEW RICHMOND, WV & BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from two of Wednesday’s girls basketball sectional games involving area teams! The full area scoreboard is below.

GIRLS

Wyoming East 58, Summers County 45

Woodrow Wilson 60, Princeton 30

Greenbrier East 71, Oak Hill 41 (Woodrow Wilson @ Greenbrier East – Friday)

River View 58, Montcalm 28 (River View @ James Monroe – Friday)

Herbert Hoover 67, Midland Trail 57

Sissonville 51, Nicholas County 29

BOYS

Greenbrier West 58, Independence 53

Summers County 56, Pocahontas County 54

River View 62, Van 47

Man 82, Liberty 53

