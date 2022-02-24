Lady Warriors defend sectional championship

NEW RICHMOND, WV & BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from two of Wednesday’s girls basketball sectional games involving area teams! The full area scoreboard is below.
GIRLS
Wyoming East 58, Summers County 45
Woodrow Wilson 60, Princeton 30
Greenbrier East 71, Oak Hill 41 (Woodrow Wilson @ Greenbrier East – Friday)
River View 58, Montcalm 28 (River View @ James Monroe – Friday)
Herbert Hoover 67, Midland Trail 57
Sissonville 51, Nicholas County 29
BOYS
Greenbrier West 58, Independence 53
Summers County 56, Pocahontas County 54
River View 62, Van 47
Man 82, Liberty 53
