Lady Patriots ready for season in Class AAA

HICO, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia high school girls basketball season begins on March 3, and Midland Trail is one of several teams eagerly waiting for the season opener.

With the reclassifications that occurred last school year, both Patriot teams will be in Class AAA for 2020-21, and will be in the same section as Herbert Hoover, Nicholas County, and Sissonville. The Lady Patriots do have familiar opponents on their schedule, including a season-opening game hosting Greenbrier West on March 3.

Midland Trail girls basketball has several young, inexperienced players on their roster this year, but Emily Dickerson – one of the top players in Southern West Virginia – is back for her senior season; she signed with WVU Tech last month. Players and coaches have been looking forward to the day they can return to playing competitive games, and are embracing the challenge of playing in Class AAA.