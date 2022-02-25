Lady Panthers win sectional championship

GARDNER, WV & OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from two girls basketball sectional championship games involving area teams!

Both PikeView and Webster County would establish first-half momentum in wins against Shady Spring & Greenbrier West, respectively. The Lady Panthers’ 69-37 win means they will host a regional co-final next week, while Shady Spring would go to Herbert Hoover or Sissonville. Webster County won 59-31, meaning Greenbrier West will play at the winner of Friday’s River View-James Monroe matchup.

Also scheduled for Friday is the Class AAAA Region 3 Section 2 final, with Woodrow Wilson visiting Greenbrier East. The boys’ regular season scores from Thursday are below.

Oak Hill 74, Nicholas County 44

Pocahontas County 54, Meadow Bridge 47

Teays Valley Christian 82, Greater Beckley Christian 74

Parkersburg South 81, Woodrow Wilson 62

