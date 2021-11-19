Lady Lions win first NCAA Regional game

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Concord women’s soccer won its first NCAA regional game in program history Thursday, edging Mercyhurst 3-1.

Yasmin Mosby opened the scoring midway through the first half, but the lead would last only a few minutes before the Lady Lakers tied the game. Concord would create the majority of chances in the second half, with that pressure paying off thanks to goals from Michelle Brogden & Zoe Belding.

The Lady Lions will host Bloomsburg in the second round Saturday at 3 PM in Beckley.

