Lady Lions to host NCAA regional games

WOAY – Concord women’s soccer is headed back to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Mountain East title over the weekend, and the Lady Lions will host three regional contests.

As the two seed in the Atlantic Regional, Concord will host Mercyhurst in the opening round Thursday at the YMCA Paul Cline Complex in Beckley. The venue will also host a first-round game between Bloomsburg & Gannon; the two winners from Thursday will play each other on Saturday.

On the other half of the regional bracket, Kutztown University of Pennsylvania is the top seed, and will host the winner of the Charleston-West Chester match, also to be played at KU.

In NCAA Division I men’s soccer, Marshall will begin its national championship defense as the #14 seed, and will host the Marist-Providence winner on Saturday. West Virginia, which missed the tournament this past spring, is the #11 national seed; the Mountaineers await the winner of Virginia Tech-Campbell.

