Lady Lions ready to resume NCAA Tournament play

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord women’s soccer head coach Luke Duffy ahead of the Lady Lions returning to NCAA Tournament play this week.

Concord will host the Division II Atlantic Region final Thursday in Beckley against West Chester, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals on Saturday – also in Beckley – against Saint Rose or Mercy.

The Lady Lions won their first two tournament games by a combined score of 7-1, but the tournament has been on a week-long pause for Thanksgiving. Duffy says he isn’t concerned about the gap in between games, as they’ve been able to train on campus in recent days.

Thursday’s game will be a rematch from the 2019 first round, which West Chester won 2-0.

