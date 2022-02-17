Lady Golden Bears win vs. Bluefield State

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech women’s basketball went on a run late in the second quarter Wednesday against Bluefield State, and that momentum continued in the second half of an 86-47 win.

The Lady Golden Bears led 17-13 after one quarter, increasing that lead to 10 at halftime; they then topped 20 points in both the third and fourth quarters, while the Lady Blues scored 21 total second-half points.

Five Golden Bears reached double figures on Wednesday, including 19 points from Alanis Hill. Azariah Binford led the Lady Blues with 11 points.

Also on Wednesday, the Bluefield State won 102-96 over Washington Adventist, while Concord took both games of a doubleheader at West Virginia Wesleyan.

