Lady Golden Bears picked atop RSC preseason poll

WOAY – WVU Tech women’s basketball was named one of the favorites to win the River States Conference title, in the preseason poll announced Thursday.

The Lady Golden Bears received 161 total votes, the same amount as Rio Grande; WVU Tech earned eight first-place votes to Rio’s six, and were the favorite to finish atop the East Division.

Seniors Brittney Justice & Whittney Justice were both named to the league’s preseason team. Both were on the league’s First Team in 2020-21, with Brittney named the RSC Player of the Year, and earning NAIA All-America Honorable Mention.

WVU Tech, playing its first season with head coach Roger Hodge, will play its official season opener November 1 at Thomas More.

