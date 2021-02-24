Lady Flying Eagles ready for 2021 season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Woodrow Wilson girls basketball head coach Brian Nabors as the Lady Flying Eagles are one week away from their season opener.

Beckley enters the 2021 season with a mentality of “unfinished business;” the Lady Flying Eagles advanced to the Class AAA state tournament last year, and won their quarterfinal game against Morgantown. However, the tournament would be paused the next day because of COVID-19, and eventually canceled.

Woodrow Wilson returns everyone from the 2019-20 roster except for two graduated seniors – Victoria Staunton and 2020 WOAY Girls Basketball Player of the Year Liz Cable. The Lady Flying Eagles are scheduled to face George Washington on March 3.