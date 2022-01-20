Lady Bobcats win at Perry Memorial Gym

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – In a game played at the old Hinton High School’s Perry Memorial Gym, Summers County established momentum early in a 60-38 win against Nicholas County.
There was a halftime ceremony honoring members of Hinton High School’s athletic Hall of Fame, with plans to play at least one game at Perry Gym in future seasons.
High school scores from Wednesday are below.
GIRLS
Summers County 60, Nicholas County 38
Greenbrier West 58, Pocahontas County 35
River View 81, Hurley 16
BOYS
James Monroe 61, Summers County 30
Greenbrier West 88, Richwood 58
