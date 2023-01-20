Kroger union members file class action lawsuit reporting widespread wage theft

Richmond, VA (WOAY) – A group of Kroger associates has filed a class action lawsuit in against the company.

Kroger employees accuse the retailer of engaging in widespread wage theft leading to repeated and ongoing issues with payroll such as missing and incomplete paychecks.

Most of the plaintiffs in the case are also members of the UFCW Local 400 union representing approximately 13,000 Kroger associates in the Appalachian region including the mountain state.

The union has received over 1,000 reports from members detailing financial issues.

One plaintiff from Charleston, WV reportedly worked at Kroger for four weeks and never received any pay while another ST. Albans plaintiff had her copays deducted twice from each paycheck resulting in the loss of hundreds of dollars.

