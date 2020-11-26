Kids get chance to meet Santa Claus this Saturday

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Appalachian Christmas Event continues this week at Lifeline Church in Hinton

On Saturday, a Christmas party will follow CDC guidelines by requiring masks, social distancing and following capacity limits for any indoor activities. Kids will get the chance to meet Santa Claus to make some Christmas list requests and even get a toy to take home.

“We give them gifts for their age group–infant to 16–and then they can visit with Santa to tell me what they want and get some extra gifts,” said Santa Claus. “I make little cars for the boys and girls get beanie babies. We have a great time.”

Kids can either take their wrapped gift home to put under the tree until Christmas morning or open the gift immediately.