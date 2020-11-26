Kids get chance to meet Santa Claus this Saturday

By
Kassie Simmons
-

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Appalachian Christmas Event continues this week at Lifeline Church in Hinton

On Saturday, a Christmas party will follow CDC guidelines by requiring masks, social distancing and following capacity limits for any indoor activities. Kids will get the chance to meet Santa Claus to make some Christmas list requests and even get a toy to take home.

“We give them gifts for their age group–infant to 16–and then they can visit with Santa to tell me what they want and get some extra gifts,” said Santa Claus. “I make little cars for the boys and girls get beanie babies. We have a great time.”

Kids can either take their wrapped gift home to put under the tree until Christmas morning or open the gift immediately.

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

