Kickoff time set for West Virginia-Texas

WOAY – West Virginia’s next game against Texas will be broadcast at noon on WOAY-TV.

Both teams enter the matchup coming off of momentous victories. No. 22 Texas took down then-No.6 Oklahoma State in overtime, handing the Cowboys their first loss of 2020. West Virginia defeated No. 16 Kansas State, cruising to a 37-10 blowout.

The Mountaineers are 3-1 against Texas in Austin since joining the Big 12 in 2012.

In other college football news, Marshall was ranked 16th in the latest AP poll. They jumped up from 19th despite having their game against Florida International canceled. It marks the Thundering Herd’s highest ranking since joining Conference USA in 2005.