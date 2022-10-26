Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Kia advises owners of roughly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs to park their cars outdoors and away from structures after receiving new reports of engine fires until the company figures out the cause of the issue.

The recall is the second time 2008-2009 Kia Sportages models have been taken off the market due to fire risks that could start near a hydraulic engine control device.

The National Highway Safety Administration posted documents reporting fires can start whether engines are running or not.

The company recalled the SUVs in 2016 due to a corroded wiring harness near the engine control unit. Kia will notify owners by letter starting Dec. 22.

