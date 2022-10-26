Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire

FILE - The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver. Kia is telling owners, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the U.S. to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires. It’s the second time that Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have been recalled due to fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Kia advises owners of roughly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs to park their cars outdoors and away from structures after receiving new reports of engine fires until the company figures out the cause of the issue.

The recall is the second time 2008-2009 Kia Sportages models have been taken off the market due to fire risks that could start near a hydraulic engine control device.

The National Highway Safety Administration posted documents reporting fires can start whether engines are running or not.

The company recalled the SUVs in 2016 due to a corroded wiring harness near the engine control unit. Kia will notify owners by letter starting Dec. 22.

 

