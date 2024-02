WOAY’s Athlete of the Week sponsored by Sheets Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram goes to Kennedy Stewart of Greenbrier East. Stewart led the Spartans with 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists in a win over Hurricane. She also added 20 points in a win over Oak Hill on Wednesday.

WOAY Sports Director Kayvon Ezami breaks down Stewart’s game and how she can impact her team in numerous ways.

