Kaiden Pack enters Washington & Jefferson College with something to prove

WOAY – Over the weekend, Greenbrier West basketball star Kaiden Pack announced his commitment to Washington & Jefferson College.

As a senior in 2021, Pack led the Cavaliers to the state tournament in Charleston. He was named a first team All-State selection for Single-A and was selected to play in the North-South All-Star Classic. He scored 12 points in the showcase.

With his college destination now solidified, Pack enters the next level with something to prove.

“I thought I was underlooked my whole junior year, my whole senior year,” Pack told WOAY Sports in a web interview. “I knew what I was capable of and I feel like, to be honest, I showed that my senior year. Because our schedule got tougher and my stats got better… Washington & Jefferson definitely got someone that will come in and work hard and make an impact in the program.”

Related