Justice gives update on active COVID-19 outbreaks in schools, churches, and prisons

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Justice reported that, per the West Virginia Department of Education, there are 16 active outbreaks in public schools across the state. These outbreaks accounted for 42 confirmed cases, down from 46 on Friday.

Click here to view the WVDE’s Current Outbreaks in Schools chart

West Virginia is now up to 12 active church-related outbreaks across eight counties: Fayette, Harrison, Kanawha, Logan, McDowell, Nicholas, Tucker, and Upshur counties.

There are now 41 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state, up from 37 on Friday.

Gov. Justice also reported that across the entire Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) system, there are now just four active cases of COVID-19 among inmates. Two of the cases are located within Mount Olive Correctional Complex in Fayette County, one case is located within North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County, and one case is located within South Central Regional Jail in Kanawha County.

There are now just seven active cases among DCR employees.

Click here to view the latest corrections facility update