Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center to move into historic Ambrosia Inn

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A children’s advocacy center based in Beckley is moving to a new location.

The Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center helps children who have gone through traumatic situations. They’re moving from their office downtown to the historic Ambrosia Inn.

Their director Scott Miller says the setting provides a more comfortable place for children.

“Our job is to reduce trauma for these children who have been abused,” Miller said. “And having a home to come to, rather than an office space, can make a difference.”

The Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center mortgaged the historic inn thanks to a fundraising initiative. They’ve raised nearly $200,000 through their Capital Campaign, and have a total fundraising goal of $500,000.

The center hopes to also use the inn’s large outdoor space to build therapeutic gardens and other outdoors spaces for kids.

The advocacy center hopes to be fully moved in by February.

