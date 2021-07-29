John H. Lilly becomes Independence athletic director

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – John H. Lilly has officially become Independence’s athletic director, adding onto his duties as the school’s head football coach.

Lilly’s coaching career spans over three decades and includes stops at Shady Spring, Woodrow Wilson and Bluefield College. He’s coached the Patriots since 2019.

Lilly says his biggest initiative as athletic director is to continue to improve facilities across all sports. The football team received a brand-new turf field prior to the 2020 season and Lilly wants to see the school’s infrastructure continue to advance.

“Your schools are the hubs of your community,” Lilly said. “We want to make sure that our community is proud of their school and proud of the grounds.”

