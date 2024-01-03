January Offers Few Fun-Filled Nights For Stargazers

WOAY-TV (Oak Hill, WV): January has a few important dates that stargazers should bookmark!

First of all, the darkest night will be when the new moon occurs on Thursday, January 11th.

Now, Jupiter will be near the moon on January 18th, so just a couple of days later as the moon will be waxing. At that point, Jupiter and Saturn will be bright in the evening sky. So, look to the west after the sun sets and you will see Jupiter and Saturn.

If the sky is clear, the brightest night will be on Thursday, January 25th, with the full moon.

Now, if you love to see stars, the Pleiades star cluster will be near the moon on Saturday,

January 20th.

