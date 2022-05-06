James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage signs to play basketball at Alice Lloyd

LINDSIDE, WV (WOAY) – Almost two months ago, James Monroe High School took home their first state championship in school history. On Friday, one of the linchpins of that Mavs basketball program made his commitment to play at the next level.

Senior standout Shad Sauvage has signed to play at Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky. Sauvage racked up the accolades during his four years in Lindside. He was a four-year starter, three-year captain, and made the all-state first team the past two seasons.

He holds the record at James Monroe for points, field goals, three-pointers, free throws, steals, and games played. He is also the reigning WOAY Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Sauvage says he had other offers, but felt Alice Lloyd was the right place for him. He’s thinking about majoring in education.

“It ended up being a great place for me. It felt like I was at James Monroe, like I was at home there, and that really sold it for me,” Sauvage explained.

“I always dreamed of playing college basketball since I was a little kid. I felt like if I just put in a lot of work and time, I would be able to. I’m just glad all that work’s paid off and I’m able to play at the collegiate level.”

Matt Sauvage, Shad’s dad and James Monroe Head Coach, added, “It’s very special. Today, I’m not really a coach, I’m a dad, which is nice, it’s a good feeling.”

“It’s been a dream of his to play at the collegiate level and it’s nice to see it take effect and at least take that opportunity and see where it goes.”

Related