James Long to return to TBT 2022 to coach Best Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – We are just a few months away from seeing James Long return to The Basketball Tournament.

This summer, Long is back to coach Best Virginia, a team comprised of West Virginia alum.

The WVU Tech Head Coach says last season was one of the best coaching experiences of his life.

“Kevin called me, probably a month ago, and I told him I did want to do it again. Obviously, it was a no-brainer, ” Long explained.

“It was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in Charleston. To get back into The Civic Center and be with some of these guys from West Virginia and just the coaching, itself, was probably the biggest challenge I’ve had in my coaching career. I definitely want to get back out there and do it again.”

