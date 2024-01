WOAY’s Athlete of the Week Sponsored by Sheets Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram goes to Jaden Gladwell of Midland Trail! Gladwell hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer as time expired against Greenbrier West to lift the Patriots to a win!

Sports Director Kayvon Ezami did a full-screen breakdown of Gladwell’s 3-pointer and what he does well on the basketball court.

