Oak Hill’s very own Colton Naylor accomplished something that many high school athletes dream of when he won his 100th wrestling match last weekend. While Naylor is proud of his achievement, he has his eyes set on even bigger goals before he finishes his wrestling career as a Red Devil.

WOAY’s Sports Anchor Kayvon Ezami sat down with Naylor to discuss his goals, what 100 wins means to him, and so much more.

