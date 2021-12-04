Independence falls to Fairmont Senior in AA championship

WHEELING, WV (WOAY) – It was a game largely defined by defense, but Fairmont Senior’s offense made enough plays Friday to hold off Independence 21-12 in the Class AA football championship at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Both defenses made their presences known early, as the game would stay scoreless through the first quarter. The Polar Bears opened the scoring on a 59-yard touchdown pass, but the Patriots answered with a touchdown pass of their own; the missed extra point, combined with another Fairmont touchdown, gave the Polar Bears a 14-6 halftime lead.

Independence trimmed the deficit to 14-12 in the third quarter on a Judah Price touchdown run, but the 2-point conversion attempt that would’ve tied the game came up a yard short. Fairmont Senior quickly returned the ensuing kickoff past the 50, with Germaine Lewis recording his second touchdown of the night to push the lead to nine points.

The Patriots would go inside the Fairmont Senior 5-yard line on a drive in the fourth quarter, but a lost fumble kept the 21-12 Polar Bear lead intact.

Independence, which finishes the year 11-1, was led by 129 rushing yards from Atticus Goodson, who was named team MVP. Price had 117 all-purpose yards with a touchdown and an interception, while Trey Bowers had 94 all-purpose yards and a touchdown catch.

