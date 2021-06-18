Independence baseball wins first regional title since 2014

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – With a trip to the state tournament on the line, both Bluefield and Independence rose to the occasion on offense.

The teams combined for nine runs in the first inning Thursday, and would continue putting together runs throughout the night. Independence would hold off one last rally attempt in the seventh to win 14-13, claiming the Class AA Region 3 championship for the first time in seven years.

The Beavers opened the scoring with five runs in the first, and after the Patriots quickly countered with four runs themselves, Bluefield extended the lead to 8-4 in the third. However, Independence would rally to take a 14-9 lead into the seventh, though the Beavers would add four runs in that frame, with the tying run on third when the final out was recorded.

Carson Deeb batted 3-5 with five RBI for the Beavers, while Clay Basham, Caleb Daniels, and Andy Lester were each responsible for three Patriot runs.

Independence is the top seed in the Class AA state tournament, and will face North Marion at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 25 in Charleston.

Related