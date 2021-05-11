Independence baseball improves to 6-1 with win over Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Independence now sits at 6-1 on the season, after a decisive 22-7 win over Princeton on the road.

Atticus Goodson homered in the 5th inning and Hunter Schoolcraft earned the win on the mound. Clay Basham went 4-4 from the plate with 5 runs batted in.

Trailing 12-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Princeton initiated a rally. Grant Cochran kickstarted it with a triple, which was followed by 4 runs for the Tigers.

Despite their mid-game spurt, Independence’s offense was too much to overcome and the Patriots secure their second-straight victory.

BASEBALL

Independence 22, Princeton 7 (highlights above)

Summers County 9, Greenbrier West 8

SOFTBALL

Greenbrier West 20, Pocahontas County 11 (Game 1 of doubleheader)

Greenbrier West 19, Pocahontas County 1 (Game 2 of doubleheader)

Related