“I think the message got across”: Lewisburg residents respond to lack of American flags hanging on July 4th weekend

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – At least 800 people and 200 vehicles lining the streets of Lewisburg Monday night.

The reason? The city did not hang up American flags over the Fourth of July weekend. It didn’t go unnoticed.

“I jumped on Facebook, created an event and got the word out to the rest of the community about what we were doing,” said Lewisburg Resident and Parade Organizer Mac Brackenrich. “We did that throughout the day.”

The city issuing this since removed statement on Facebook in response to displeasure from its residents:

The City would like to apologize to all Veterans, Active Military and their families for not having the American Flag displayed throughout the City during the 4th of July weekend.

This was due to a scheduling error. We truly apologize and we appreciate our Veterans and Active Military for all their services.

Mayor Beverly White

Barry Bruce, a Lewisburg resident of 31 years, was out of town visiting his daughter for the holiday. When he heard about the “Show your Flag” rally on Monday evening at the Lewisburg Wal Mart, he wasn’t going to miss it, even after just getting back in town that afternoon.

“I was all for it,” Bruce said. “I said, ‘that’s a great idea.’ Because there’s really a lack of response by anybody why we didn’t have flags up.”

Brackenrich was one of the main organizers of Monday’s rally. He didn’t expect a turnout that big, but hopes that it won’t go unnoticed.

“I feel the impact on the community is greater to show support and pride throughout the community towards our local government,” Brackenrich said.

American flags are hanging up around the city as of Monday. That doesn’t change how Bruce feels about the lack of flags over the weekend, but he’s confident that that won’t happen again going forward.

“I think the message got across,” Bruce said. “I hope we move on, but with clarity that we’re a nation.”

WOAY reached out to Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White for an on-camera or written statement. No response has been received.

Related