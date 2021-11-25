Huff, Marshall staying focused on WKU

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOAY) – Marshall head coach Charles Huff says the Herd players are focused on treating this weekend’s game like any other, even if the circumstances suggest otherwise.

Marshall’s home contest with Western Kentucky will determine who wins Conference USA’s East Division, with either the Herd or Hilltoppers headed to San Antonio next week to face UTSA for the conference title.

Huff says the fact that so many players are back from last year – when they won the East – will help with potential nerves for the newer players. Marshall has beaten the Hilltoppers each of the last four seasons.

